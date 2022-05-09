McLaren confirms multi-year partnership with Bowers & Wilkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McLaren confirms multi-year partnership with Bowers & Wilkins

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 3.45pm
McLaren has signed a new agreement with Bowers and Wilkins
McLaren has signed a new agreement with Bowers and Wilkins

McLaren and renowned audio equipment creator Bowers & Wilkins have signed a new multi-year partnership.

It means that Bowers & Wilkins will become the Woking-based supercar manufacturer’s official audio partner, building on a relationship that has seen the former develop high-performance audio systems for McLaren vehicles since 2015.

These speaker systems have been developed at the Bowers & Wilkins development centre in Southwater since 2019, just 30 miles away from McLaren’s Woking headquarters. Since the start of their collaboration, the partnership has seen notable systems such as Aramid Fibre cones and Diamond dome tweeters incorporated into McLaren vehicles.

McLaren Artura
A B&O system is set to feature in the upcoming Artura

Bowers & Wilkins systems have recently taken a more integral role in McLaren cars, with the audio equipment being integrated directly into the vehicle’s carbon fibre monocoque, on which the entire car is based.

Gareth Dunsmore, chief marketing officer, McLaren Automotive, said: “McLaren and Bowers & Wilkins were both founded by similarly minded technical visionaries who always pushed the boundaries of what is possible to create innovative products and experiences.

“We are, therefore, delighted to be announcing our partnership which builds on the award-winning technical collaboration between our two companies and I’m looking forward to exploring what exciting innovations and products our shared values will create next.”

As a part of the new agreement, Bowers and Wilkins branding will now appear on McLaren Automotive’s Partner roster, with the pair set to explore ‘exciting new portable and home audio collaborations together’.

Dave Sheen, SVP of Licensing and Partnerships, Sound United, said: “We are thrilled to formalise this agreement with McLaren Automotive. We have enjoyed a great relationship through engineering and product development for over six years, but this adds even more to the partnership, and we jointly look forward to sharing more on our future plans soon.”

