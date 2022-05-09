The first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car has been built in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car has been built in Wales

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 5.25pm
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

The first Aston Martin DBX707 customer car has rolled off the production line at the firm’s factory in St Athan, Wales.

The world’s most powerful SUV boasts a 4.0-litre V8 making 697bhp and 900Nm of torque, contributing to the 3.1-second 0-60mph time and 193mph top speed.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, David Davies MP, inspected the vehicle as it was completed.

First Aston Martin DBX707 completed
(Aston Martin)

To support the increased production for the model, Aston Martin hired 100 new technicians to work on the first Welsh-built production car for almost 50 years.

Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed.

“The initial reaction from customers and media has been tremendous, and as we ramp-up DBX707 production at St Athan, it is fantastic that we have also had the opportunity to grow our team and create more employment opportunities for people from the local community.”

Simon Hart added: “It’s great to see the iconic Aston Martin brand roll off the production line here in Wales, before being exported to countries around the world. The success of the DBX707 is testament to the highly skilled and hard-working team, and it’s fascinating to see how they work.”

The St Athan facility was built specifically to produce the firm’s new DBX SUV. The first example was finished in July 2020, just over four years after the investment in the facility was announced. At launch, up to 750 jobs were expected to be created.

