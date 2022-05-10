One-in-five homes could benefit from new rental home car charger grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One-in-five homes could benefit from new rental home car charger grants

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 10.51am
(Smart Home Charge)
(Smart Home Charge)

Landlords, tenants and flat owners can now benefit from a grant that will make it easier to fit an electric vehicle charger in rented properties.

The original home charger grant was discontinued in March, but has been replaced by a new offer that targets rental properties and flats. It provides a £350 discount on chargers and could be of benefit to one-in-five properties.

Being able to charge at home is a big positive in EV ownership, but it is rare to find chargers installed on rented properties because tenants cannot make changes to a property without permission and landlords have little incentive to fit them.

Engineer fitting home electric car charger
(Smart Home Charge)

However, the new scheme reduces the cost of entry for both landlords and tenants, potentially future-proofing properties as EV uptake increases and more buyers plan to make the switch.

This year, there are around 460,000 EVs on UK roads with data from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders indicating over 77,000 EVs have been registered so far this year. This is up 88 per cent on the same period in 2021, despite overall sales being down about five per cent.

Danny Morgan, editor and marketing manager at Smart Home Charge said: “The new EV Chargepoint Grants for landlords, tenants and flat owners are exciting, as they help open up the UK rental market to affordable home electric car charging.

“It’s also very well-timed too, as there are more and more EVs on UK roads and many people, particularly younger individuals who rent homes, want to make the switch from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.”

EV chargepoint retailer and installer Smart Home Charge says it is working with rental property provider Annington to install chargers for tenants.

Gary Smith, property manager at Annington, said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in interest in EVs from our tenants, who are now actively looking for properties that have chargers in place, so their homes are ‘EV ready’.

“That’s why Annington is working with Smart Home Charge to install charge points at a number of its properties, so they can be used by existing tenants but also future-proofed for those who are yet to make the shift to an electric vehicle.”

