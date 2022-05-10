Volkswagen ID.5 and Nissan Qashqai given top marks for driver assistance technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen ID.5 and Nissan Qashqai given top marks for driver assistance technology

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 1.05pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

The Volkswagen ID.5 and Nissan Qashqai have received ‘Very Good’ ratings for their driver assistance technologies.

The rating comes from Euro NCAP, which now tests assisted driving systems outside of its regular overall safety ratings.

These tests consist of a series of critical highway driving scenarios and a score is given based on how the technology supports the driver in avoiding a possible crash. The scoring also looks at how a vehicle mitigates the consequences of a crash in case it is unavoidable.

An important distinction, however, is that the system ensures the driver remains engaged with the task of driving and does not encourage ‘over-trust’.

Nissan Qashqai
(Euro NCAP)

Of the four cars recently tested by Euro NCAP, the new Nissan Qashqai was said to be a stand out performer, doing well in the driver engagement and vehicle assistance segments with its ProPILOT and Navi Link technologies.

The car really excelled in the safety backup section for unavoidable incidents, though, with a score of 93 per cent.

The Volkswagen ID.5 was said to offer similar levels of assistance without encouraging too much trust, leading to both cars getting the ‘Very Good’ ratings.

Secretary General of Euro NCAP, Michiel van Ratingen, said: “Most manufacturers realise that it is important that drivers enjoy the benefits of assisted driving without believing that they can hand over control completely to the car, and that’s one of the aspects that our assessment considers.

Nissan Qashqai
(Euro NCAP)

“Congratulations to Nissan – the Qashqai is the most affordable car in this group but, with the ID.5, shares the highest rating we have seen so far. It shows that the technology is moving fast and that assisted driving will become part of the mainstream very soon.”

The other cars in this round of testing were the Polestar 2, which saw its rating bumped from ‘Moderate’ to ‘Good’ following a series of updates, and the Jaguar I-Pace, which was given an ‘Entry’ score.

The other vehicles to get a ‘Very Good’ rating in earlier tests include the BMW iX3 and 3 Series, Audi Q8 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

[[title]]

[[text]]

