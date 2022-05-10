New Range Rover Sport arrives with bold look and extra agility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Range Rover Sport arrives with bold look and extra agility

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 7.03pm
The Range Rover Sport is the most dynamic car in the range
The new Range Rover Sport is here, bringing with it a more technologically focused interior and a range of hybrid engines – while a fully electric version will arrive in 2024.

The exterior of the new car marks a noticeable departure from that of its predecessor, with the front end’s thin LED headlights – the slimmest ever fitted to a Range Rover – giving the car a particularly futuristic appearance. Around the back, there’s a full-width trim section framed by thin rear lights.

Priced from £79,125, the new Sport aims to be the most dynamic yet thanks to a new, stiffer platform and the addition of standard-fit all-wheel-steering. This helps to provide better agility at slower speeds – such as when parking – but greater stability at higher speeds. All new Sport models ride on air suspension as standard, too.

Range Rover Sport
The rear of the car has slim lights that mirror those at the front

There is a variety of powertrains on offer as well, with all using an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. A series of standard petrol and diesel engines – albeit with mild-hybrid assistance – form an entry point to the range, with the 3.0-litre units providing outputs varying from 256bhp in the D250 diesel to 395bhp in the P400 petrol.

A pair of plug-in hybrid versions are available too, with the P510e pairing a 3.0-litre petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and a 38.2kWh battery for a combined output of 503bhp and an EV-only range of up to 54 miles. A lower-powered P440e with 434bhp will also be available.

Range Rover Sport
The interior incorporates a ‘floating’ screen

A flagship 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 will also be available, with its 523bhp enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

Jaguar Land Rover has stated that a fully electric version of the Sport will hit the market in 2024.

Inside, the new Sport gains a 31mm increase in rear-seat legroom and a 20mm boost in knee room, while Active Noise Cancellation technology will help to keep the cabin as hushed as possible. The sound system also features speakers hidden behind the textile of the door cards.

Range Rover Sport
The front end of the Sport features slim headlights

All cars get a 13.1-inch curved display as standard, incorporating the latest Pivi Pro system with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As we’ve seen on other recent JLR models, Amazon Alexa is fully integrated, too.

The new Range Rover Sport is available to order now, with prices starting from £79,125.

