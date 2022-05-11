What is the new Range Rover Sport going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What is the new Range Rover Sport going up against?

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 9.33am
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

The new Range Rover Sport is here, with this new generation of dynamic SUV debuting an edgy new look as well as a luxurious but high-tech interior. It’s accompanied by a range of more efficient yet performance-driven engines for an all-encompassing driving experience.

But while the original Range Rover Sport had the market largely to itself, things aren’t quite as simple these days. So what is this new Sport going up against? Let’s take a look.

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne GTS
(Porsche)

Porsche’s Cayenne is often seen as the go-to option when it comes to performance-orientated SUVs, with this big-hitter bringing more agility than you might expect from a car of this size. It’s available as a more dramatic-looking Coupe, too, broadening the Cayenne’s abilities.

There are a number of punchy engines and specifications available, too, with the dynamic GTS version and its turbocharged petrol V6 being a particular highlight.

BMW X5

BMW X5 M Competition
(BMW)

Classy and refined, the X5 is a great choice for those drivers looking for a solid all-rounder. The most recent version has all manner of features, while top-rung M Competition versions deliver a whole lot of performance courtesy of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

But even ‘regular’ models deliver in terms of performance, while retaining that quality ride that helps to swallow up longer journeys.

Audi Q7

Audi SQ7
(Audi)

The seven-seater Q7 definitely has versatility on its side, with those seven chairs making it a real hit with those who frequently have to carry a number of passengers. It’s well built, too, with high-end materials used throughout.

Again, like others on this list, there’s a performance offering in the SQ7, with its 500bhp turbocharged V8 engine bringing impressively brisk acceleration.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63
(Mercedes-Benz)

The latest GLE is a masterclass in comfort, with a well-managed ride making it into a car that’ll happily swallow up the longest of journeys. It’s backed by a series of refined engine choices, as well as high-performance units fitted to AMG models.

Plus, there’s the option to have the GLE with seven seats, broadening its appeal and practicality even further.

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90
(Volvo)

The Volvo XC90 really does punch above its weight in this class, bringing hugely impressive build quality and attention to detail for a really competitive price. It’s efficient, too, with the plug-in hybrid variants being particularly good on fuel.

The cabin is an excellent place to be, too, with all seven seats providing plenty of space. The large central infotainment system is one of the best around, too.

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace SVR
(Jaguar)

Our final rival comes from within the Jaguar Land Rover group itself – the Jaguar F-Pace. It’s Jaguar’s largest SUV and, thanks to some recent updates, is now more accomplished than ever, channeling some of the dynamic driving characteristics from the firm’s sports cars into one high-riding, practical car.

The range-topping SVR model is particularly exciting thanks to its supercharged V8 engine and bellowing soundtrack.

