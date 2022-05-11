Many Brits believe EVs are key to greener transport but remain sceptical of UK net zero strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Many Brits believe EVs are key to greener transport but remain sceptical of UK net zero strategy

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.59am
(Audi)
(Audi)

Forty-one per cent of Brits believe that greater accessibility to electric vehicles is the key to making transport greener.

Increasing sales of zero-emission vehicles was seen as more favourable than incentivising walking or cycling (37 per cent), sharing vehicles (17 per cent) or increasing access to e-scooters and bike sharing schemes (13 per cent).

However, despite a generally positive attitude towards EVs – 49 per cent are open to buying a used EV – a small proportion believe the Government are on the right track to ease environmental concerns.

Kia EV6 charging
(Kia)

In the survey of over 2,000 Brits, just 26 per cent said they were optimistic about the UK cutting carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The Government’s Net Zero Strategy looks at a wide variety of sectors, including domestic transport, agriculture, international aviation and shipping, and fuel supply. There are various short-term goals between now and 2050, when the aim is net zero emissions.

Optimism towards these goals varied a lot by age, with just 14 per cent of 65- to 74-year-olds feeling positive about green transport schemes, compared with 38 per cent of Gen Z and Millenials.

Becky Whitmore, senior EV product owner at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, which conducted the study, said: “The transition to electric is already at full throttle and I believe the Government’s recent proposals for more than half of all new cars sold in the UK to be fully electric by 2028 is a really positive step.

“The conversation around green travel really has the nation talking, but it’s also sparked a gearshift in people’s lifestyle choices. What’s pleasing for me is that so many young people are on board with sustainable initiatives, as these are the consumers who will be helping to create a greener planet for generations to come.”

The Department for Transport recently announced a £1.6 billion investment in improving the public charging network. It aims to reach 300,000 public charge points by 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier