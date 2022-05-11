One in five cars have more than 100,000 miles on the clock, says DVLA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in five cars have more than 100,000 miles on the clock, says DVLA

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 11.37am
Britain’s drivers are taking a ‘mend and make-do approach’ to car ownership with a fifth of vehicles having more than 100,000 miles on the clock (Jonny White/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Britain’s drivers are taking a “mend and make-do approach” to car ownership with a fifth of vehicles having more than 100,000 miles on the clock, according to new analysis.

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency figures show 9.1 million vehicles on Britain’s roads have reached six figures on their odometers.

That represents 23% of the 40.3 million vehicles registered.

Co-op Insurance, which obtained the data, also said the average age of cars it insures has risen over the past four years.

Some 10% of all policies in 2018 were for cars up to two years old, but the figure was just 4% during the first three months of this year.

At the other end of the scale, the proportion of insured cars between six and 10 years old has increased from seven out of 10 to eight out of 10 over the same period.

Co-op Insurance said recent surges in the cost of living and fuel mean it is “of little surprise” that more motorists are opting to keep their existing car on the road rather than splash out on a new model.

The firm’s head of motor insurance, Paul Evans, commented: “It looks like Brits are taking a mend and make-do approach to car ownership as the cost of living and running a car continues to rocket.

“Whilst we know that parts, availability issues and the pandemic, amongst other factors, have hit the new car market badly, many people just aren’t in a position to splash unnecessary cash on a brand new vehicle.

“Instead, it makes more financial sense to keep their existing car going for as long as possible, or to buy a used car.”

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the number of used cars bought in the UK during the first quarter of 2022 increased by 5.1% compared with the same period in 2021.

Prices have hit record levels in recent months.

Cars with more than 100,000 miles on the clock suffer “a lot of wear and tear” so it is “essential” they receive regular servicing and maintenance to avoid them developing problems which are expensive to fix, Mr Evans said.

He added: “With the right care there’s no reason as to why such cars can’t be relied upon for many more miles.

“And with the value of second-hand vehicles shooting up, there’s a real incentive for owners to look after them.”

