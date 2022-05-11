Renault’s E-Tech Master OptiModale is a last-mile e-mobilty concept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renault’s E-Tech Master OptiModale is a last-mile e-mobilty concept

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.03pm
The Optimodale has been designed to offer last-mile delivery options
Renault has revealed a new concept vehicle that aims to help reduce congestion while improving air quality in urban areas.

Called the E-Tech Master OptiModale, it packs three types of transportation into one vehicle, with a 3.5-tonne long-wheelbase van with low loader Luton body, an eBullitt electric cargo bike and a parcel-carrying drone all incorporated together.

By combining these different vehicles, the OptiModale can deliver a variety of parcels, with the low-loader body acting as a ‘mothership’ and holding onto packages for the drone and e-bike.

The E-Tech Master itself uses an electric motor with a 33kWh battery capable of delivering a range of around 80 miles. It has been fully kitted out with a low loader body from Horton Commercials and even incorporates folding shelving and an electric cargo bike store complete with bike lift. There’s even a heli-drone pad system.

Grahame Neagus, head of LCV at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “The all-new Renault Trucks E-Tech Master OptiModale addresses the pressing need to improve air quality and pollution in our cities while improving accessibility and productivity for operators. By harnessing multiple modes of electric transport, this is an all-in-one sustainable solution that is set to transform the rapidly growing parcel market, and can be replicated anywhere in the world.”

Renault last-mile truck
A heli-drone pad is incorporated into the van

The bike itself can carry up to 100kg of smaller parcels and has an electric motor that can add assistance for up to 31 miles. The battery powering the bike can be removed and charged to 100 per cent in four hours.

Then there’s the drone, which comes from UVATEK. It can be launched from the pad atop the van and is capable of carrying ‘high value’ loads of up to 2kg in weight. It is yet to be confirmed whether the OptiModale will be put into full production.

