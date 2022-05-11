Police Scotland wheels out HGV in bid to catch careless drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police Scotland wheels out HGV in bid to catch careless drivers

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 3.19pm
Police Scotland are using an HGV to get a better view of careless drivers (Police Scotland/PA)
Police officers are taking to the roads in an unmarked HGV as part of the latest effort to crack down on careless drivers.

The vehicle will be used by Police Scotland as part of Operation Tramline – which has already seen drivers reported for 85 offences since it began in late April.

Road policing officer Tom Aitken said being in the cab of the HGV allows him and his colleagues a “good view of drivers and what they are doing”.

An HGV driver on the Edinburgh City bypass was fined £200 and had six penalty points put on his licence after he was spotted with both hands on his mobile phone, steering his lorry using his forearms.

A 23-year-old woman was caught driving on the M90 Queensferry Crossing while eating cereal from a bowl. She was fined £100 and had three points put on her licence.

Police Scotland said that since Operation Tramline began on April 26, 36 drivers have been given warnings for various offences, with 85 offences being reported – including 47 drivers caught  using their mobile phone behind the wheel.

Sitting in the cab of the HGV allows police officers to better spot careless and dangerous drivers (Police Scotland/PA)

The HGV is currently operating on dual carriageways and motorways in Fife, in and around Edinburgh and in the Forth Valley area as part of the crackdown.

Mr Aitken said: “Reducing the number of road casualties is a priority for Police Scotland and we are always looking at ways to enhance our ability to investigate road traffic offences.

“As well as working closely with partners to help make roads safer for all road users, we regularly use footage from dashcams, headcams and CCTV to investigate road traffic offences.

“Most people know the effect alcohol and drugs can have on driving, but the small things can be overlooked.

“It is just not smart eating as you are driving, it is downright dangerous. The same goes for using any mobile device and reading.

“Acting like this means you are distracted and therefore not in proper control of your vehicle. A split second lapse in concentration could result in a crash.

“Not wearing a seatbelt is life-threatening. If you are not fully secure then the consequences if you are involved in a crash could be deadly.

“Road policing officers unfortunately see the devastation this causes and we urge drivers to be responsible and make sure they are safe.

“Think of the effects a crash could have on your loved ones.

“The HGV enables officers to have a good view of drivers and what they are doing. It is another tool we are using to make Scotland’s roads safer.”

