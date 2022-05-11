Triumph adds new colour options to Roadster and Rocket models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Triumph adds new colour options to Roadster and Rocket models

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 4.19pm
The Street Triple can now be specified in a striking orange colour
The Street Triple can now be specified in a striking orange colour

Triumph has released a series of new colour options for its 2023-model year Roadster and Rocket motorcycles.

Triumph’s Speed Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple 765 RS and R, and the Trident 660 can all be specified with new colours. The Speed Triple 1200 RS is now available in one of three colours – matt silver ice, sapphire black matt and matt Baja orange – accentuated with silver and graphite-coloured ‘RS’ graphics.

Move to the Street Triple RS and there’s a new carbon black colour scheme which features the shade on the tank, front mudguard and radiator guard, among other areas. This version also sports bronze wheels and bronze and jet black graphics. There’s also the option of matt carbon black with metallic grey graphics.

Street Triple
The Street Triple is available with contrast bronze wheels

The Trident 660, meanwhile, is now available with four colour options, including sapphire black, silver ice and matt jet black. It too can be specified in the matt Baja orange colour.

Triumph’s powerful Rocket range gets a series of new colours too. The Rocket 3 uses the world’s largest production motorcycle engine, with the 2,500cc unit kicking out the highest torque available on a production bike.

Now, the Rocket 3 R can be specified in three new colours – phantom black, silver ice, cranberry red and matt silver ice. That final option incorporates a matt silver ice fuel tank and front mudguard with contrast jet black side panels and headlight bowls.

Finally, the Rocket 3 GT is now available in either sapphire black and carnival red, with hand-painted silver coachline detailing.

