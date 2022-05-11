McLaren creates special paint colour to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McLaren is honouring the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year with the creation of a special paint.

It has been colour-matched to a one-off ‘Elizabeth II’ platinum badge created by McLaren’s Special Operations bespoke division, which has been applied to a one-off Artura.

The badge also marks 18 years since the Queen opened McLaren’s global headquarters in Woking.

The Queen opened McLaren’s headquarters 18 years ago

Ansar Ali, managing director for McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive, said: “It has been an honour for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone.”

A bespoke tool was created to press the one-off badge, which was then given a coating by McLaren’s partner company AkzoNobel. Then, once the badge had been created, McLaren’s paint developers designed a platinum paint composition to match, with this process taking eight days to complete, including durability and application testing.

The platinum badge is a complete one-off

The Artura is McLaren’s newest supercar and arrives as the firm’s first series-production hybrid supercar. It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine which is combined with an electric motor for a total output of 671bhp. With a sub-three second 0-60mph time, the Artura will manage 205mph flat-out yet will be able to travel on electric-only power for around 19 miles.

Prices for the Artura start from £185,000, but buyers are able to tailor the car’s design to their specific needs through a variety of different options. Drivers can also take customisation further through the McLaren Special Operations team.