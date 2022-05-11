McLaren creates special paint colour to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McLaren creates special paint colour to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.03am
McLaren is honouring the Queen with a new paint colour
McLaren is honouring the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year with the creation of a special paint.

It has been colour-matched to a one-off ‘Elizabeth II’ platinum badge created by McLaren’s Special Operations bespoke division, which has been applied to a one-off Artura.

The badge also marks 18 years since the Queen opened McLaren’s global headquarters in Woking.

McLaren
The Queen opened McLaren’s headquarters 18 years ago

Ansar Ali, managing director for McLaren Special Operations, McLaren Automotive, said: “It has been an honour for MSO to create a new platinum paint in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year. This special paint, which will be available for customers to select for years to come, will be a fitting tribute to mark this historic milestone.”

A bespoke tool was created to press the one-off badge, which was then given a coating by McLaren’s partner company AkzoNobel. Then, once the badge had been created, McLaren’s paint developers designed a platinum paint composition to match, with this process taking eight days to complete, including durability and application testing.

Platinum Badge
The platinum badge is a complete one-off

The Artura is McLaren’s newest supercar and arrives as the firm’s first series-production hybrid supercar. It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine which is combined with an electric motor for a total output of 671bhp. With a sub-three second 0-60mph time, the Artura will manage 205mph flat-out yet will be able to travel on electric-only power for around 19 miles.

Prices for the Artura start from £185,000, but buyers are able to tailor the car’s design to their specific needs through a variety of different options. Drivers can also take customisation further through the McLaren Special Operations team.

