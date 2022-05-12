Shell to install 100,000 public EV charge points in the UK by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Shell to install 100,000 public EV charge points in the UK by 2030

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 9.37am
Shell has confirmed the licence for the proposed Cambo oil field has been extended for another two years (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell has confirmed the licence for the proposed Cambo oil field has been extended for another two years (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Shell has announced plans to install 100,000 public electric car charging points by 2030.

It would ensure that 90 per cent of drivers would be within a 10-minute drive of a Shell rapid charger by the end of the decade, with 11,000 of the proposed sites located in areas such as garage forecourts and supermarkets offering rapid charging.

The remaining new chargers will be on-street units installed in places such as lampposts. These slower-speed points will have the capability to provide charge for vehicles over longer periods.

In addition to these public chargers, Shell expects to have some 500,000 chargers installed at private locations such as homes and workplaces by 2030.

Grant Shapps, UK Secretary of State for Transport, said: “The UK’s network of electric vehicle charge points is rapidly growing and we’re making it easier than ever for drivers to join the green transport revolution.

“It’s crucial that Government and industry join forces on this transition and Shell’s announcement today will provide a huge boost for drivers, making charging quick and convenient no matter where they are in the UK.

“This step forward supports the Government’s recently published £1.6billion Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy where we committed to making the charging network more affordable and accessible and I hope this news encourages more motorists to take the step towards zero-emission driving.”

These pledges fall on top of Shell’s announcement in September 2021 that it would be installing 50,000 on-street chargers by 2025 through the Shell-owned Ubitricity company. Globally, Shell plans to operate 2.5 million EV charging points by 2030 as part of its plans to become a net zero emissions energy company by 2050.

David Bunch, Shell UK Country Chair, said: “Whether at home, at work or on the go, we want to give drivers charging options so that more can switch to an EV. Access to public charging needs to be made available to everyone, no matter where you live.

“This expansion is part of our planned investment of up to £25 billion in UK energy infrastructure over the next decade, 75 per cent of which will be in low and zero carbon projects. This is a huge investment in the UK energy system of the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier