Updated Mazda MX-30 goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 10.31am
The MX-30 has been given an update
The MX-30 has been given an update

Mazda’s updated MX-30 has gone on sale, bringing improved charging as well as a series of new interior and exterior colour schemes.

Launched in 2021, the MX-30 utilises an electric motor linked to a 35.5kWh battery capable of returning up to 124 miles. Since its launch, more than 2,180 examples have been sold across the UK, with the MX-30 arriving as Mazda’s first production battery electric vehicle.

Mazda MX-30
All MX-30 models get plenty of standard equipment

Now, it has been updated for the 2022 model year. Its charging speed has been given a boost, increasing from 40kW to 50kW. This improved DC charging performance means that the MX-30’s charge time has been reduced, with a rapid charging time of 26 minutes some ten minutes quicker than before.

Mazda has also tweaked the ‘sound’ that the MX-30 makes, with the frequency of the sound played through the speakers ‘more aligned with other sounds heard when the car is running’. In theory, this is meant to help the driver ‘subconsciously recognise the amount of torque being generated by the power unit’.

The updated MX-30 also benefits from new colour schemes for both the interior and exterior. Standard equipment levels remain good, with all cars receiving LED headlights with daytime running lights, a reversing camera and radar cruise control. A head-up display is included, too.

Three trim levels are available – Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Makato – with Exclusive-Line predicted to be the most popular. It has also been given extra equipment over the previous MX-30, gaining features such as power seats, lumbar support adjustment and smart keyless entry. It can also be specified with a three-tone design, with Mazda’s latest exterior colour ‘Zircon Sand’ as well as ‘Soul Red Crystal’ matched to a black roof and black side panels.

