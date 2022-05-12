The new Peugeot 308 has launched in hatchback and estate forms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The new Peugeot 308 has launched in hatchback and estate forms

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 11.53am
(Peugeot)
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has launched the new 308 in the UK, with orders opening for both the hatchback and estate (SW) versions.

The model brings a stylish new design and plug-in hybrid powertrains, fresh from being a finalist in the European Car of the Year and winner of the Women’s World Car of the Year.

The new 308 is the first Peugeot to wear the brand’s new logo, with the badge also housing the radar sensors for the various driver assistance technologies that are included.

Peugeot 308
(Peugeot)

Inside, all versions get the next-generation i-Cockpit layout, which includes a new multi-function steering wheel and 10-inch infotainment display, with customisable shortcut keys on Allure trim models on.

There are five trims available, starting with Active Premium at £25,270. Some equipment highlights include cruise control, LED headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels. Allure and Allure Premium bring upgraded technology, such as parking aids, wireless charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GT and GT Premium models start at £29,920 and £31,520 respectively, and add a sportier edge, with a new body kit and 18-inch alloy wheels. They also get extra kit such as full Matrix LED headlights, LED rear lights, a premium sound system and heated seats.

Peugeot 308
(Peugeot)

The same trim levels are offered on the SW version, with prices starting at £26,470 for the entry-level Active Premium and rise to £32,720 for the GT Premium.

The headline powertrains are a pair of plug-in hybrids, which both use a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The battery offers an electric-only range of up to 37 miles.

There’s also a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel that have no electrification, coming with a lower cost of entry.

Both the Peugeot 308 hatchback and SW models are on sale now, available through dealerships or using the firm’s Buy Online service.

