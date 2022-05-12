The number of used cars for sale with automatic transmissions continues to surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The number of used cars for sale with automatic transmissions continues to surge

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 1.41pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

The manual transmission is continuing its slow decline as new data reveals that 41 per cent of used cars for sale are automatics, up from 30 per cent just two years ago.

In some parts of the country, the proportion of automatic models is much higher, with 72 per cent of used cars for sale in Brentford having this transmission. Chelmsford, Croydon and Guildford also see a high percentage of autos, with 68, 65 and 63 per cent respectively.

The data comes from AA Cars and is based on the vehicles for sale through its online marketplace.

Big Motoring World Car Dealership
(Blackball Media)

It believes that the recent surge has been driven in part by the increasing popularity of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which rarely come with manual transmissions.

Figures released this week by industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that sales of used EVs soared 120 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, though the market share is still very small.

The used market also reflects new car buying habits, which have seen manual transmissions decline in popularity over the past decade to such a degree that many higher value models are only sold with automatics.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: “Car manufacturers have responded to the surging popularity of EVs by bringing out ever more advanced models, and there are now no fewer than 140 different plug-in models for sale in the UK.

“As more of these vehicles make their way into the second-hand market, we’re seeing a steady rise in the number of used automatics for sale – and in some areas autos now account for over 70 per cent of the used market.”

At the other end of the scale, Gloucester has the lowest proportion of automatic cars for sale at 17 per cent. This is followed by Gateshead (24 per cent), Redditch and Barnsley (both 25 per cent).

