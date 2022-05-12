Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II brings styling tweaks and more connectivity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II brings styling tweaks and more connectivity

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 2.05pm
The Phantom has had its grille design tweaked
Rolls-Royce has updated its flagship Phantom, bringing a series of styling changes and more connectivity options to the luxury vehicle.

First introduced in 2017, the Phantom has only been given subtle tweaks as part of this update. The bulk of the edits surround the front grille, with the badge and Spirit of Ecstacy mascot made more prominent when the vehicle is viewed head-on. Plus, a new polished line mounted above the headlights runs into a horizontal bar atop the grille.

The headlights themselves have been given an upgrade, too, with laser-cut star-shaped accents included in their design.

New wheel designs have also been included on the Series II. A 3D milled stainless steel alloy with triangular facets is available in either a fully or part-polished finish, while a set of 1920s-style ‘disc’ alloys is also available. This can be finished in either polished stainless steel or black.

Buyers are also able to option a darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet accents and windscreen surround. Rolls-Royce says that this new option allows buyers to ‘transform the Phantom into the lightest of light or the darkest of dark appearances’.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
The Phantom can be specified in both regular and long wheelbases

The Phantom also debuts a new ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’ system. This allows the owner to send an address directly to their vehicle’s navigation, meaning that everything is pre-loaded for the moment they step into the car. It’s included as part of the ‘Whispers’ app, which can also show the car’s location, security status and current ‘health’ condition.

As before, the Series II retains the 6.75-litre V12 engine that has been used to power the Phantom since its release in 2017.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II
The interior retains all of its high-quality elements

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “We are acutely conscious of our clients’ esteem for and love of their Phantoms. They felt it could not be improved; but while naturally respecting that view, we believe it is always possible, indeed necessary, to gently go further in our pursuit of absolute perfection.

“The subtle changes we have made for the new Phantom Series II have all been minutely considered and meticulously executed. As Sir Henry Royce himself said: ‘Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing’.”

