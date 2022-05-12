Reservations open for Renault’s Megane E-Tech Electric

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renault’s new Megane E-Tech Electric is now available to reserve via a fully refundable £500 deposit.

Joining the ‘Priority List’ gives prospective buyers a place in the build queue while giving them access to ‘exclusive launch events’ and test drives, too. More than 7,000 people have already expressed an interest in the vehicle.

The Megane E-Tech Electric marks a new phase for Renault, with the firm’s newest battery-powered car sitting atop a new CMF-EV platform that has been designed specifically for electric vehicles.

The Megane E-Tech is remarkably hushed

All cars come with a 60kWh battery as standard, returning a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge. Plus, the ability to charge at speeds of up to 130kW means that 186 miles of charge could be added in as little as 30 minutes.

There are three specifications to choose from – Equilibre, Techno and range-topping Launch Edition. However, all models get a 12.3-inch driver display, a nine-inch infotainment system and Android Automotive technology, meaning that all Google services such as Maps are fully integrated into the system already.

Even entry-level cars benefit from 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and heated front and rear seats. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed wirelessly, too.

Techno cars gain adaptive cruise control, blind spot recognition and rear automatic braking, while the interior gains recycled materials and 48-colour ambient lighting.

Opt for Launch Edition and you’ll find 20-inch alloy wheels alongside a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and an around-view parking camera.

Interested buyers can join the Priority List via Renault’s website. By choosing and building their preferred version online, drivers will then be asked to secure their place with a refundable £500 holding fee. If, at any point, a customer decides to cancel their order they can do so via the website’s live chat, on the telephone or through Renault’s social media channels.