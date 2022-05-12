Reservations open for Renault’s Megane E-Tech Electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Reservations open for Renault’s Megane E-Tech Electric

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 2.33pm
There’s a good amount of zip away from a standing start
There’s a good amount of zip away from a standing start

Renault’s new Megane E-Tech Electric is now available to reserve via a fully refundable £500 deposit.

Joining the ‘Priority List’ gives prospective buyers a place in the build queue while giving them access to ‘exclusive launch events’ and test drives, too. More than 7,000 people have already expressed an interest in the vehicle.

The Megane E-Tech Electric marks a new phase for Renault, with the firm’s newest battery-powered car sitting atop a new CMF-EV platform that has been designed specifically for electric vehicles.

Megane E-Tech Electric
The Megane E-Tech is remarkably hushed

All cars come with a 60kWh battery as standard, returning a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge. Plus, the ability to charge at speeds of up to 130kW means that 186 miles of charge could be added in as little as 30 minutes.

There are three specifications to choose from – Equilibre, Techno and range-topping Launch Edition. However, all models get a 12.3-inch driver display, a nine-inch infotainment system and Android Automotive technology, meaning that all Google services such as Maps are fully integrated into the system already.

Even entry-level cars benefit from 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and heated front and rear seats. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed wirelessly, too.

Techno cars gain adaptive cruise control, blind spot recognition and rear automatic braking, while the interior gains recycled materials and 48-colour ambient lighting.

Opt for Launch Edition and you’ll find 20-inch alloy wheels alongside a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and an around-view parking camera.

Interested buyers can join the Priority List via Renault’s website. By choosing and building their preferred version online, drivers will then be asked to secure their place with a refundable £500 holding fee. If, at any point, a customer decides to cancel their order they can do so via the website’s live chat, on the telephone or through Renault’s social media channels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier