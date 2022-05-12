Bentley sees Mulliner personalisation requests soar in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley sees Mulliner personalisation requests soar in 2022

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.35pm
Bentley’s Mulliner service provides a near-endless list of personalisation options
Bentley’s Mulliner service provides a near-endless list of personalisation options

Bentley has reported huge growth in requests for individual designs and personalisation via its Mulliner service.

Mulliner has been behind some of Bentley’s most standout designs throughout the last century, providing custom-made vehicles for a variety of clients, including royalty and celebrities.

Since 2020, requests for personalisation and bespoke content through Mulliner have risen by 200 per cent to the highest in Bentley’s history. According to Bentley, three cars per day are produced with bespoke requests incorporated into their makeup.

Organ stops
The new gold-plated organ stops are the latest addition to the Mulliner range

In July 2021, Mulliner passed the 1,000 milestone for bespoke projects since a specific design team was formed in 2014. Today, the number of projects has risen to 1,350 in just 10 months. The number of bespoke features per request has also grown. In 2020, a customer would ask for two features on average, while today Bentley says it is ‘typically up to seven’.

One of the latest features introduced via Mulliner is 18-karat gold-plated organ stops. Said to pay homage to the early days of Bentley’s involvement in Le Mans, the new feature has recently been incorporated on one of Mulliner’s Limited Edition cars.

Another new addition is open-pore veneers. They’re treated with an ultra-thin matt lacquer which is only applied to protect the surface but gives the natural look and feel of wood. Just 0.1mm of lacquer is applied, contrasting the 0.5mm of high gloss lacquer applied to reach a more traditional finish.

Mulliner offers a full ‘Personal Commissioning Guide’, which brings a variety of classic and more modern touches that allow buyers to completely tailor their new Bentley to their needs. Customers can choose from a series of interior leather colours, as well as painted veneers and personalised interior stitching to name but a few options.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier