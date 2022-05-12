Oxbotica signs agreement with NEVS to develop self-driving fleet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oxbotica signs agreement with NEVS to develop self-driving fleet

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.45pm Updated: May 12 2022, 3.47pm
(Oxbotica)
(Oxbotica)

Oxbotica has teamed up with mobility experts NEVS to create a fleet of self-driving electric vehicles that could see use on public roads by the end of 2023.

Oxford-based Oxbotica has signed a long-term strategic agreement with the firm in order to integrate its autonomous driving system into the NEVS ‘Sango’ vehicle, paving the way for a ‘more sustainable and accessible passenger transportation solution for urban environments’.

Oxbotica states that an initial fleet of vehicles is set to hit geo-fenced areas – which use a digital perimeter for a real-world location – next year, followed by ‘multiple projects’ in Europe from 2024.

Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxbotica, said: “The combination of Oxbotica Driver and this stunning, next-generation, electric vehicle is a perfect match. It allows us to create an urban mobility service that will make roads safer, cleaner, and less congested and provide customers with a new way to travel. The partnership will truly change how the Earth moves and I can’t wait to see the first vehicles out on the road next year.”

The ‘Sango’ vehicle has been designed specifically with autonomous driving in mind and has a flexible interior with six movable seats that can be repositioned around the cabin. Privacy walls can create four smaller areas for shared journeys, too. The vehicle will be driven by Oxbotica’s autonomous system that can work with ‘any sensor, vehicle or platform’.

Stefan Tilk, president at NEVS, said: “Having a partnership with Oxbotica and being able to progress substantially with its autonomous stack as the “driver”, will indeed make the ecosystem of our mobility solution complete. Through this partnership we will be able to deploy pilots and commercial fleets – ensuring a breakthrough in the movement of people in a green, safe and smart way, paving the way for sustainable cities.”

