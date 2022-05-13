Android Auto updates bring new look and adaptable layout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Android Auto updates bring new look and adaptable layout

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 10.53am
(BMW)
(BMW)

Google has announced updates to Android Auto that will make it more user-friendly, as well as adaptable to all screen sizes.

The technology allows owners of Android smartphones to use features such as maps, media and various third-party apps through their car’s infotainment system.

The tech giant says its software is now supported in 150 million vehicles, but a new update being rolled out over the summer will bring a new look and improved compatibility.

Google infotainment in Volvo
(Volvo)

With a huge variety of infotainment display sizes and orientations, creating a layout that works for everything is a tricky task. However, Google is introducing a new responsive display that adapts to each display’s resolution.

Google says its data shows that navigation, media and communication apps are by far the most-used in Android Auto, so these three tiles will form a new default ‘split screen’ design.

Describing the layout, the firm wrote: “With split screen mode, now standard across all screen types and sizes, you’ll have access to your most-used features all in one place — no need to return to your home screen or scroll through a list of apps,” hinting that the tiles could be customised to display different apps if preferred by the driver.

As well as design updates, there are new features, such as contextual suggestions from Google Assistant. These can include suggested replies to messages, sharing arrival times with friends, and using voice to operate the system.

Suggested responses to incoming calls and messages will allow you to quickly respond to messages with one tap, to help keep your attention on the road.

Some cars, including new Volvo models, have Google built into their infotainment systems. These systems are also getting updates, with video streaming services such as YouTube being added. These can only be accessed when the car is parked.

