Triumph to celebrate anniversary with 120 British ride-outs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Triumph is celebrating its 120th anniversary with 120 ride-out events across the UK during 2022.

The British motorcycle company is inviting dealers, partners, clubs, brand ambassadors and the wider riding community to host a ride-out to celebrate the occasion.

Launching today (May 13), Triumph has created a dedicated 120 ride-outs registration portal for those who want to apply to host their own event. It could be a solo ride, a group ride or even a record-breaking number attempt, with Triumph assessing applications based on different criteria to ensure that there is plenty of variety when it comes to these events.

Would you like to be part of Triumph’s 120th anniversary celebrations? 120 ride-outs offers the motorcycle community a chance to host their own anniversary ride – everyone is welcome to join the celebrations. Head to https://t.co/DABYgLIXYd to find out more. #120Ride-Outs pic.twitter.com/gTSypf1w75 — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) May 13, 2022

When approved, ride organisers will be given a digital certificate of participation, as well as an organiser’s guide and a pack of branded assets – including commemorative patches for all those participants using a Triumph.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager said: “Celebrating 120 years of the Triumph brand is an incredible achievement and gives us the opportunity to reach out and share this milestone with our community of Triumph owners, our dealer network and friends of the brand.

“120 ride-outs is something that every motorcyclist can be a part of, and I am looking forward to seeing riders come together on two wheels to celebrate by doing what we love – riding.”

Triumph owners and other riders who would like to take part can also register their interest on the portal in order to receive regular updates as rides are created and added to the calendar. All riders and brands of motorcycle can take part, with a dedicated 120 ride-out display with photos of the event due to become part of the 120th anniversary exhibition at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley.