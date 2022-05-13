Lexus updates UX with improved technology and additional specifications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lexus updates UX with improved technology and additional specifications

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 1.55pm
The UX retains its hybrid powertrain
Lexus has given its UX an upgrade, bringing a new multimedia system and a dynamic F Sport Design specification to the firm’s compact SUV.

Launched in 2019, the UX now gains either an eight or 12-inch display, with a touchscreen system replacing the older trackpad-operated version. The new displays have been moved closer to the driver for easier use, too, while improved computing power means that response times should be quicker.

A new voice recognition system allows drivers to access the on-board assistant by saying ‘Hey Lexus’ and this can be used to dial phone numbers, operate the audio and even change the climate control settings. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are included too, the former via a wireless connection and the latter through a wire.

Lexus UX
The updated UX features an improved infotainment setup

The UX also benefits from a new F Sport Design specification, which adds a black spindle grille, a revised rear bumper and 18-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design. Other highlights include synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone air conditioning and a reversing camera, among other features.

Underneath, this grade gets adaptive variable suspension to help return sharper handling and improved ride quality. A new rigid joint has been included between the top of the steering gearbox mount and the suspension member, which is said to improve the steering feel. Lexus says that the body has been made more rigid, too.

Lexus UX
F-Sport Design grades get a black spindle grille

A new exterior paint colour has also been added – sonic platinum – which joins a six-strong range of shades. These can be contrasted with a black roof on F Sport and F Sport Design cars.

The UX’s dynamic radar cruise control has also gained curve speed reduction, which can automatically adjust the car’s speed depending on the radius of a bend in the road.

The UX’s engine remains the same, however, with a 2.0-litre hybrid engine being used to power the car. The UX is available in the UK now, priced from £33,500.

