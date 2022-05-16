Vauxhall Insignia axed from sale in the UK, but it could return as an EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall Insignia axed from sale in the UK, but it could return as an EV

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.29am
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Insignia has been taken off sale in the UK as the company plans an electric successor.

It’s another nail in the coffin of the once popular D-segment, with the Ford Mondeo also destined to be taken off sale as buyers shift to SUVs and crossovers and away from large saloons.

In a statement on the Insignia’s removal from UK sale, Vauxhall said: “In line with UK market trends, and a focus on our move to electrification, Vauxhall has decided to close customer ordering for the Vauxhall Insignia model with immediate effect.”

Vauxhall Insignia
(Vauxhall)

Speaking to Autocar magazine, Vauxhall UK managing director Paul Willcox added: “We will fulfil orders, but there is no plan in the short-term to replace it straight away.

“There will still be an Opel Insignia [which stays on sale in Europe and other markets, and remains in production] but there is a gap for us, with no plans to fill for now.”

The Insignia is no longer visible on the Vauxhall website’s new car range list, although the firm will continue to fulfil orders that have already been placed.

It is believed that the Insignia will be replaced by Opel in the form of an electrified crossover with a raised ride height, though it will not be a full SUV.

With Willcox hinting that there could be a replacement for the Insignia in the future, this crossover would likely also be sold in the UK under the Vauxhall name. However, it is unclear whether the Insignia badge would return.

Vauxhall has set an ambitious target of electrifying its full range by 2024 with all models electric by 2028.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier