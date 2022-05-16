One in four drivers struggled with motoring costs in past month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

One in four drivers struggled with motoring costs in past month

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 10.57am
File photo dated 02/09/21 of an E10 petrol pumps at a Petrol Station in Liverpool. Drivers were hit by the largest monthly spike in pump prices on record in March, despite a cut in fuel duty, according to new analysis. Issue date: Wednesday April 6, 2022.
File photo dated 02/09/21 of an E10 petrol pumps at a Petrol Station in Liverpool. Drivers were hit by the largest monthly spike in pump prices on record in March, despite a cut in fuel duty, according to new analysis. Issue date: Wednesday April 6, 2022.

One in four motorists has struggled with the costs associated with running a car in the past month, according to a new survey.

Comparethemarket spoke to 2,000 drivers and found that one in three were worried that they wouldn’t be able to cover the cost of driving in the next few weeks as fuel prices continued to soar.

Of those questioned, 84 per cent said that they have spent more on fuel in the past six months, with 29 per cent spending more on car insurance, too. Because of this, one in three have struggled to pay to fill up their car, while 11 per cent have found it difficult to cover the cost of car insurance.

Further research by Comparethemarket has found that the average annual cost of driving a petrol car has risen by £313 year-on-year in the first three months of 2022 to £1,843. The average petrol cost now stands at £943 – a £221 hike compared with the previous year – while the typical insurance premium for a petrol-powered car has grown by £82 as second-hand car values continue to increase.

Today, six in ten motorists believe that driving has become too expensive for most people to afford, while eight in ten are concerned about higher fuel prices. Forty per cent say that they don’t earn enough to cover the rising costs – though this figure jumps to 55 per cent for those aged between 25 and 34. Nearly one in three believe that they’ll need to take on additional debt in order to keep driving, too.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “As the cost of driving increases, it is becoming difficult for many drivers to stay on the road. Lots of people who do not live in a major city rely on their cars to get around.

“However, the high fuel costs are now forcing drivers to make fewer journeys, and some are needing to cut back on seeing friends and family. It is concerning that a number of people expect to go into debt to keep driving.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier