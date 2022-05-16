Porsche has been testing the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport with an electric powertrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Porsche has been testing the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport with an electric powertrain

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 12.19pm
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

Porsche has been testing the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport with the electric powertrain from the Mission R racing concept.

Clubsport is the Cayman’s motorsport version, and in this ‘ePerformance’ configuration the 419bhp, 3.8-litre petrol engine has been replaced by electric motors on the front and rear axle.

The result is all-wheel drive and a peak output of 1,073bhp, however in simulated racing it has been detuned to 603bhp. As a result, the batteries last for 30 minutes, which is the length of a Porsche Carrera Cup race.

Porsche Cayman GT4 ePerformance
(Porsche)

In this configuration, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is said to have similar lap times and top speed to the 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup car.

Direct oil cooling of the motors and battery pack help to keep temperatures low, meaning that full performance is always on offer. A typical issue encountered by electric performance cars is overheating, which reduces power.

There have also been styling changes for the electric GT4. It is 14cm wider than the regular Clubsport while production of the bodywork, which is made from natural fibre composite materials, is intended to reduce emissions compared with synthetic equivalents.

Matthias Scholz, GT racing vehicle project manager, said: “With the Mission R, we’ve shown how Porsche envisages sustainable customer motor racing in the future.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance now demonstrates that this vision works impressively on the racetrack.

“We’re very excited about the response because a one-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our existing customer racing programme.”

Porsche is aiming to be CO2 neutral across the entire value chain and life cycle of new cars sold by 2030, by which time it aims to have electric powertrains in 80 per cent if its vehicles.

