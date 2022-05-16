This new trailer offers your first look at the new series of Top Gear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

This new trailer offers your first look at the new series of Top Gear

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 3.43pm
(BBC/YouTube)
(BBC/YouTube)

A trailer for the new series of Top Gear has landed, giving us our first glimpse at what Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have been up to.

The new series appears to have a large amount filmed in America, with the trio shown racing buggies through the alligator-infested swamps of Florida, drag racing ‘donks’ in Miami, and cruising around in a massive motorhome.

The short teaser also gives us a glimpse of the presenters driving classic TV police cars, jumping a Ford F-150 Raptor and competing in a banger race.

In one clip, Freddie can be seen in a Sinclair C5 that has been transformed to go down Lillehammer’s Olympic luge track at ‘over 60mph’.

Top Gear has seen a resurgence since Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May left the show in 2015. Various presenters have come and gone to a mixed reception, before the current team settled into their role, growing excellent on-screen chemistry.

The 32nd series of Top Gear is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier