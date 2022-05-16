Shell collaborates with ABB to create world’s fastest EV charger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Shell collaborates with ABB to create world’s fastest EV charger

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 4.09pm
Frank Muehlon, CEO for ABB E-mobility, and István Kapitány, Global Executive Vice President for Shell Mobility.
Shell and tech company ABB have announced a new proposal to create a network of EV chargers across Germany that will offer the fastest rate of charge in the world.

The pair aim to install over 200 Terra 360 chargers in the next 12 months, with all of them powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity. The units offer a charging speed of up to 360kW – 10kW quicker than the most powerful charger in the UK – which is enough to fully charge a car capable of accepting that rate in 15 minutes or less.

István Kapitány, global executive vice president for Shell Mobility, said: “At Shell, we aim to be the leader in EV charging by offering our customers charging when and where it is convenient for them. For drivers on the go, particularly those on long journeys, charging speed is key and every minute waiting can make a big difference to their journey.

“For fleet owners, speed is important for top-up charging during the day that keeps EV fleets moving. This is why, through our partnership with ABB, we are pleased to offer our customers the fastest charging available first in Germany and soon in other markets.”

The Terra 360 can be installed in different configurations capable of charging multiple vehicles at the same time, while its design means that it can effectively distribute power between the cars on charge.

ABB recently signed an agreement with Shell to supply its full range of AC and DC charging stations, going from domestic AC wallbox for home use, right the way up to retail and commercial installations.

Frank Muehlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility, added: “As a global leader in EV charging infrastructure, we believe in the power of together; that when innovation and collaboration come together we can collectively contribute to mitigating the impacts of climate change and enable a lower carbon society.

“With the transportation sector alone responsible for approximately 29 percent of total greenhouse gases globally, the importance of working collaboratively to drive change has never been more critical and we are delighted to be partnering with Shell on this milestone launch.”

