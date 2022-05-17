Ford and Volvo join petition to EU for ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ford and Volvo join petition to EU for ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 10.35am
File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. Soaring inflation is continuing to bite for British households as petrol prices struck new record highs and the cost of everyday items such as stamps jumped further. Issue date: Friday March 4, 2022.
Ford’s European division and Volvo Cars have joined 26 other large companies in a cross-industry appeal to the EU to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

The manufacturers also want mandatory targets for charging infrastructure to ensure that a new wave of electric vehicle drivers will be able to access charging. Ford has also announced the release of seven new electric vehicles and vans by 2024, ahead of its entire passenger car line-up switching to electric-only by the end of the decade. Volvo has already pledged to become an EV-only manufacturer by 2030.

The appeal, organised by the Climate Group organisation, states that removing petrol and diesel cars from the road by then is imperative for Europe to reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

A joint letter has been sent to the EU Parliament and EU governments to support the European Commission’s proposed phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035.

In it, the signatories say: “Policies put in place in the next few years will decide whether the world has a fighting chance to curb climate change.

“In the EU, the ‘Fit for 55’ climate package will determine whether Europe is on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and fulfil its obligations under the Paris Agreement. It will also determine the future of one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases and air pollution on the continent — cars and vans.

“Together, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are responsible for 15 per cent of all Europe’s CO2 emissions.

“To enable all cars and vans on the road to reach zero emissions by 2050, the last car with any combustion engine, including hybrids, should be sold no later than 2035.

“Over a dozen car brands have voluntarily pledged to only sell electric cars in Europe in the next decade. We need European decision-makers to recognise this ambition but ensure laggards don’t delay the market shift.”

Stuart Rowley, chairman of Ford of Europe, said: “At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand in hand with caring for our planet and each other.

“That’s why we are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles.”

Volvo Cars chief executive Jim Rowan said: “Volvo Cars plans to become a fully electric car company by 2030 and supports the end of fossil fuel vehicle sales in Europe by 2035.

“This would not only be in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which require 100 per cent zero tailpipe emission vehicle sales in Europe by 2035, but it’s just the right thing to do.

“The window for us to avoid the worst impacts of global warming is rapidly closing. At this critical moment, now is the time for the EU to reaffirm its leadership in climate action.”

The European Parliament and EU governments should be deciding next month what to do about the 2035 target, with it set to become law in the autumn.

The UK is bringing in a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.

The open letter has also been signed by Allego, An Post, Arrival, Avere, Ball, ChargePoint, Currys, Danfoss, EDP, EVBox, FastNed, Greenway, Grundfos, Iberdrola, LeasePlan, Li-Cycle, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, SAP Labs in France, Solar Group, Tesco, Uber, Unilever, Vattenfall, Vulcan and Zurich.

