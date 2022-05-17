Skoda commences electric car battery production in Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skoda commences electric car battery production in Czech Republic

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 11.09am
MEB batteries will now be created at Skoda’s Czech Republic site
MEB batteries will now be created at Skoda’s Czech Republic site

Skoda has started production of electric vehicle batteries for Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) vehicles, making it the first European production site for these systems outside Germany.

A number of Volkswagen Group electric vehicles currently sit atop the MEB platform, including the Volkswagen ID.3, Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron. Batteries made at the Mladá Boleslav facility will be used in Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi and Seat MEB vehicles.

Around 250 employees will be creating more than 250,000 MEB battery systems each year on a newly built production line, which has had around 130 million euros (£109.3 million) invested into it.

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto board member for production and logistics, said: “Today is a very special day for Skoda Auto: By launching the production of MEB battery systems, we are now manufacturing the absolute key component at the heart of the company. This means we have achieved another goal towards our successful transition to electromobility.

“I would like to thank the entire team who have worked very hard over recent months to set up this new production line. We have invested around 130 million euros and can now produce more than 250,000 MEB battery systems a year – for Skoda’s e-models and those of other Group brands. Our objective is clear: we want to produce E-components or E-vehicles at all three Czech plants by 2030.”

Three different sizes of battery will be created at the site – 55kwh, 62kWh and 82kWh – while employees will also be building a battery housing with an integrated cooling system, a battery management system and all the relevant electrical connections. Batteries for some of Volkswagen Group’s hybrid models, including the Skoda Superb iV, have been produced at Mladá Boleslav since 2019.

