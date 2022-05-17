Maserati confirms Cielo name for upcoming MC20 convertible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maserati confirms Cielo name for upcoming MC20 convertible

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 11.51am
The Maserati MC20 Cielo will be revealed later this month
The Maserati MC20 Cielo will be revealed later this month

Maserati’s new MC20 convertible will wear the Cielo name when it is fully unveiled on May 25.

The Italian for ‘sky’, the Cielo name will adorn a car that has been entirely created in Italy and produced at the firm’s Viale Ciro Menotti site alongside the hard-top coupe version.

Maserati MC20 cabrio
The MC20 Convertible has been shown leaving Maserati’s factory in prototype guise

Though performance figures have yet to be released, it’s likely that the Cielo will bring the same kind of acceleration as the standard MC20. With a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing around 621bhp and 730Nm of torque, the coupe MC20 can manage 0-60mph in around 2.7 seconds – so it’s likely that the drop-top will be close to this acceleration figure.

The car’s platform has been designed to allow for both coupe and convertible bodystyles from the very start, meaning that there is very little required to convert the MC20 into a drop-top.

Again, going off the coupe car, the convertible MC20 is likely to feature a stripped-back interior, with a pair of 10-inch screens giving key information to the driver, with the other giving access to media and navigation functions. Other features include wireless smartphone charging and a drive mode selector to allow the driver to tailor the car’s setup to the road or environment.

Prices for the hard-top MC20 start from £189,520, so it’s expected that the Cielo will command a slight premium over this.

