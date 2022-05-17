Audi upgrades RS 4 and RS 5 with new Competition packs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi upgrades RS 4 and RS 5 with new Competition packs

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 12.45pm Updated: May 17 2022, 2.47pm
The RS 4 has been given a new Competition package
Audi has announced a series of upgrades for its RS 4 Avant and RS 5 models.

A new Competition package for both cars brings a ride height that is 10mm lower than the standard car, but can be lowered a further 10mm manually. Audi has also increased the suspension setup’s spring rate and included three-way adjustable dampers in order to sharpen both cars’ responses even further. The firm states that these changes return ‘more precise and more agile handling’, while all competition-grade cars benefit from a top speed of 180mph.

Both cars retain the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 444bhp, though acceleration has been improved through revised software for the gearbox. As a result, the RS 4 Avant will crack 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds, while the RS 5 manages the same sprint in 3.6 seconds.

Audi RS 5
The RS 5 can be specified in Coupe and Sportback versions

Audi has also allowed the car to transfer more power to the rear of the car, bringing an ‘increased degree of agility and driving fun’ while all cars also wear Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and feature a full RS ceramic brake package.

The amount of insulation between the engine compartment and interior has been reduced too, heightening the amount of engine sound that transfers to the cabin. This has been coimbined with a new RS sports exhaust system plus, while the removal of the sound deadening has resulted in an eight kilogram weight saving.

Exterior-wise, both competition and competition plus specifications feature Matrix LED headlights, blacked-out badging and optional black wheels in a unique design. Inside, there is a variety of piano black trim pieces, while the standard-fit RS Sport seats can be upgraded to feature a Dinamica material, which is created from 45 per cent recycled plastic fibres.

Buyers have the option to add a carbon matte optics package, which brings a carbon matte finish to components such as the wing mirrors, front blade and sill extensions.

Audi has said that it will be releasing UK pricing alongside a ‘more detailed specification’ later this year.

