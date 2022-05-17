Ken Block’s Porsche ‘Hoonipigasus’ to take on Pikes Peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ken Block’s Porsche ‘Hoonipigasus’ to take on Pikes Peak

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 1.31pm
The racer is based on a classic Porsche 911
Ken Block has created another striking high-performance car with a classic Porsche 911-based racer designed to tackle the famous Pikes Peak mountain race.

Designed to be ‘the world’s ultimate Porsche race car’ according to a tweet from American race car driver Block, the so-called ‘Hoonipigasus’ packs 1,400bhp from a twin-turbocharged mid-mounted engine. Incorporating all-wheel-drive, the racer weighs just 1,000kg but also incorporates GPS height-adjusted suspension which uses the previous year’s race telemetry to automatically set the car to the correct height.

Built in collaboration with BBi Autosport, the ‘Hoonipigasus’ will be used to compete in the Pikes Peak Open class with the hope of continuing BBi’s winning streak; in 2021, the team entered three cars in three classes and took home two class wins and one podium finish.

The livery of the ‘Hoonipigasus’ pays homage to the famous 1971 Porsche 917/20 – known as the ‘Pink Pig’ – which saw success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. This new design, however, has been created by artist Trouble Andrew, who is also known as Guccighost.

“The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is one of the big reasons as to why I’m a rally driver,” said Block. “The list of drivers who have raced and won this hill climb includes many of my heroes: Walter Rohrl, Ari Vatanen, Michelle Mouton, Sebastien Loeb and Rod Millen to name a few. I’ve always wanted the chance to race Pikes Peak at the top level and compete for an overall win – and with our team and BBi Autosport creating this amazing Porsche, we’ve got a good shot!

Ken Block’s Porsche ‘Hoonipigasus'
The Pikes Peak hill climb is known for the challenge it brings

“And, with Trouble’s wild livery, inspired by one of the most famous Porsches in history, we’ll be hard to miss. I’m stoked to be a part of this iconic race and totally up for the challenge to add my name to those that have gone the fastest overall in the most technically challenging hill climb on the planet.”

The Pikes Peak Internation Hill Climb – often referred to as The Race to the Clouds – takes place in Colorado, USA, on Sunday, June 26. It’ll mark the 100th running of the event, which sees competitors take on the 12.42-mile course as it climbs to 14,115 feet above sea level.

