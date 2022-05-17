Toyota signs new agreement to increase hydrogen technology development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toyota signs new agreement to increase hydrogen technology development

By Press Association
May 17 2022, 4.29pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Toyota has signed a new memorandum of understanding with Air Liquide and CaetanoBus to help develop hydrogen systems in Europe.

Air Liquide – a France-based industrial gases and technology firm – and Portuguese bus and chassis manufacturer CaetanoBus will work with Toyota to ‘accelerate the expansion of hydrogen mobility for both light and heavy-duty vehicles’.

The trio will combine their efforts to ‘address the entire value chain of hydrogen mobility’, ranging from the renewable or low-carbon production of hydrogen right the way through to refuelling infrastructure. Their focus will initially be placed on buses, light commercial vehicles and cars, though hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks are said to be part of development plans later on too.

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, member of the Executive Committee of Air Liquide, notably supervising Hydrogen activities said: “As a key solution to reduce CO2 emissions of the mobility sector, low-carbon hydrogen is a crucial enabler of the energy transition. Air Liquide is pleased to partner with Toyota and CaetanoBus.”

Toyota is one of two manufacturers that offers a hydrogen-powered vehicle in the UK, with its Mirai. The other is Hyundai’s Nexo, with both vehicles using stored hydrogen to generate electrical energy through a fuel cell. Currently, there are 14 hydrogen filling stations open to the public in the UK.

Matt Harrison, President and CEO at Toyota Motor Europe, comments: “We are excited by the opportunity to combine our strengths to expand the development of hydrogen clusters. Toyota’s role is to bring the hydrogen applications into the ecosystem and, by working together with our partners, we want to accelerate and intensify the use of hydrogen as a carbon neutral solution for mobility.”

Patrícia Vasconcelos, CEO of CaetanoBus, added: “It is a great pleasure to work on hydrogen projects with these partners and have the chance to reinforce the role of new forms of energy in the pursuit of a sustainable way of living.”

