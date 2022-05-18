BMW updates 3 Series and 3 Series Touring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BMW has given its 3 Series and 3 Series Touring models a revised exterior design and more standard equipment as part of a mid-life refresh.

The design of the 3 Series has been sharpened up in the update, bringing slimmer headlights – which have LED technology as standard – alongside a redesigned front kidney grille. The lights also feature an ‘inverted L’ shape daytime running light to give the 3 Series a more distinctive appearance.

The rear of the car has been updated thanks to a new apron design, too, while all cars now benefit from standard black gloss finishing trim pieces and 17-inch alloy wheels.

A new grille and sharper lights are noticeable on the new 3 Series

The M Sport package available with the 3 Series has also been upgraded, bringing a honeycomb pattern for the grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. Trapezoidal exhaust pipes come as part of the M Sport pack, too.

There has been a big change in the cabin, too. All cars now get BMW’s Curved Display – which has also seen use in cars like the iX and i4 – which combines a 12.3-inch display behind the wheel with a 14.9-inch infotainment unit to appear like one continuous screen. It uses BMW’s latest Operating System 8, too.

IMPROVE, ENJOY, REPEAT. Welcome to the new BMW 3 Series. With a more athletic exterior and a cabin that’s more refined and connected. Discover more: https://t.co/2m20gjjSIm pic.twitter.com/drz1IE3iMf — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) May 18, 2022

By using this widescreen setup, BMW has removed many of the physical buttons from the cabin, with the driver able to access a variety of functions through touch and voice control instead.

All cars now get three-zone climate control as standard, as well as an automatically dimming rear-view mirror, an extended storage pack and front and rear parking sensors.

The rear light designs have been given a refresh too

A wide variety of engines remain available for the 3 Series, going from the 2.0-litre powered 320i with 182bhp, right the way up to the powerful M340i that brings 369bhp and the option of four-wheel-drive. All cars get an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, too.

The new BMW 3 Series is available to order now, with prices starting from £36,670.