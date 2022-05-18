BMW updates 3 Series and 3 Series Touring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW updates 3 Series and 3 Series Touring

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 9.31am Updated: May 18 2022, 10.25am
Both the 3 Series and 3 Series Touring have been updated

BMW has given its 3 Series and 3 Series Touring models a revised exterior design and more standard equipment as part of a mid-life refresh.

The design of the 3 Series has been sharpened up in the update, bringing slimmer headlights – which have LED technology as standard – alongside a redesigned front kidney grille. The lights also feature an ‘inverted L’ shape daytime running light to give the 3 Series a more distinctive appearance.

The rear of the car has been updated thanks to a new apron design, too, while all cars now benefit from standard black gloss finishing trim pieces and 17-inch alloy wheels.

BMW 3 Series
A new grille and sharper lights are noticeable on the new 3 Series

The M Sport package available with the 3 Series has also been upgraded, bringing a honeycomb pattern for the grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. Trapezoidal exhaust pipes come as part of the M Sport pack, too.

There has been a big change in the cabin, too. All cars now get BMW’s Curved Display – which has also seen use in cars like the iX and i4 – which combines a 12.3-inch display behind the wheel with a 14.9-inch infotainment unit to appear like one continuous screen. It uses BMW’s latest Operating System 8, too.

By using this widescreen setup, BMW has removed many of the physical buttons from the cabin, with the driver able to access a variety of functions through touch and voice control instead.

All cars now get three-zone climate control as standard, as well as an automatically dimming rear-view mirror, an extended storage pack and front and rear parking sensors.

BMW 3 Series
The rear light designs have been given a refresh too

A wide variety of engines remain available for the 3 Series, going from the 2.0-litre powered 320i with 182bhp, right the way up to the powerful M340i that brings 369bhp and the option of four-wheel-drive. All cars get an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, too.

The new BMW 3 Series is available to order now, with prices starting from £36,670.

