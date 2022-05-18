The Ineos Grenadier has gone on sale from £49,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Ineos Grenadier has gone on sale from £49,000

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 10.35am
(Ineos)
(Ineos)

The Ineos Grenadier has gone on sale in the UK, as customers with an existing reservation can now configure their vehicle and place an order.

Designed as a utilitarian, hard-working 4X4 with modern compliance and reliability, it is available from £49,000 and has both commercial and passenger versions.

Rivalling the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser and offering a more back-to-basics alternative to the new Land Rover Defender, the range opens with the Utility Wagon model.

Ineos Grenadier dealer
(Ineos)

It’s described as being primarily for carrying cargo, coming with two seats and a large load area that’s capable of taking a standard Euro pallet. Certified as a commercial vehicle, it comes with LED headlights and auxiliary high beam lights, an overhead control panel, off-road and wading modes, Pathfinder off-road navigation and Recaro seats.

Step up to the Station Wagon and prices start at £52,000, which gives you five seats making it ideal for private buyers. Following a collaboration with the clothing brand, these models are also offered in two Belstaff editions, which cost from £59,000. They bring equipment such as front park assist, a reversing camera and a raised air intake.

Each version is offered with a 3.0-litre petrol that makes 282bhp and 450Nm of torque, or a 3.0-litre diesel that makes 246bhp and 550Nm of torque. Both are sourced from BMW and come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Ineos Grenadier has a full box-sectioned ladder frame, Carraro beam axles front and rear, heavy duty coil suspension, permanent four-wheel drive, a centre differential lock and two-speed transfer case.

In April, Ineos announced that it had 160 sales and service points confirmed around the world at ‘established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers’.

There are currently 24 retail locations confirmed for the UK, with each location getting an Ineos training programme for sales agents workshop technicians. Additional coverage will be provided through ‘hand-picked’ Bosch Car Service outlets.

Buyers can secure a build slot through a deposit that is refundable until the sales contract is signed.

