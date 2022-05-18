Land Rover Defender 130 to make debut on May 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Land Rover Defender 130 to make debut on May 31

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 11.39am
The new 130 will offer space for eight people
The new 130 will offer space for eight people

Land Rover’s new eight-seater Defender 130 is set to make its full debut on May 31.

Arriving as the largest model in the Defender line-up, the 130 joins existing 90, 100 and commercial Hard Top cars in the range. Fitted with three rows of seating and a 2-3-3 seat configuration, the 130 will be the most spacious and passenger-focused version of the Defender to date.

‘Designed for shared exploration and adventures across any terrain’ according to Land Rover, the 130 will be equipped with the same variety of off-road systems as you’ll find on the regular Defender, with the firm stating that it will incorporate ‘advanced integrated chassis technology’.

A preview image has shown the 130 tackling a sand dune, showcasing some of this off-road prowess already. It’ll arrive in the UK to go up against the likes of the Audi Q7 and BMW’s X7 in the premium SUV segment.

It’s likely that the 130 will be equipped with the same range of engines as found on the standard 110, including a series of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, alongside a plug-in hybrid setup. There’s also a chance that Land Rover will offer the 130 with its range-topping 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that brings 518bhp and 625Nm of torque.

Land Rover has also stated that order books for the 130 will open when the car is revealed. Given that the standard Defender 110 starts from £58,700, expect an increase over that price for this 130 version.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier