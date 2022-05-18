Land Rover Defender 130 to make debut on May 31

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Land Rover’s new eight-seater Defender 130 is set to make its full debut on May 31.

Arriving as the largest model in the Defender line-up, the 130 joins existing 90, 100 and commercial Hard Top cars in the range. Fitted with three rows of seating and a 2-3-3 seat configuration, the 130 will be the most spacious and passenger-focused version of the Defender to date.

‘Designed for shared exploration and adventures across any terrain’ according to Land Rover, the 130 will be equipped with the same variety of off-road systems as you’ll find on the regular Defender, with the firm stating that it will incorporate ‘advanced integrated chassis technology’.

A preview image has shown the 130 tackling a sand dune, showcasing some of this off-road prowess already. It’ll arrive in the UK to go up against the likes of the Audi Q7 and BMW’s X7 in the premium SUV segment.

It’s likely that the 130 will be equipped with the same range of engines as found on the standard 110, including a series of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, alongside a plug-in hybrid setup. There’s also a chance that Land Rover will offer the 130 with its range-topping 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that brings 518bhp and 625Nm of torque.

Land Rover has also stated that order books for the 130 will open when the car is revealed. Given that the standard Defender 110 starts from £58,700, expect an increase over that price for this 130 version.