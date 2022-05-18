Citroen continues partnership with Elle on new C3 special edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen continues partnership with Elle on new C3 special edition

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 12.59pm
The C3 Elle gets a variety of special features
The C3 Elle gets a variety of special features

Citoren has continued its collaboration with Elle through a new special-edition version of its C3 hatchback.

Called the C3 Elle, it’s the latest instalment in a partnership that started back in 2018 with the introduction of a special edition C3 that saw sales of over 9,000 worldwide.

The C3 Elle receives a two-tone exterior as standard with the choice of two roof colours available – white or black – which links to the shades in the Elle logo. Then, there are five body colours to choose from – Soft Sand, Polar White, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Perla Nera Black.

C3 Elle
The C3 Elle’s interior features Alcantara trim

The C3 also wears Elle’s brand signature – ‘Since 1945 & forever’ – across a variety of panels, including the roof. Elle’s ribbon design in black and white is applied to a number of areas too.

Inside, there are Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats finished in a light grey fabric, while many cabin elements are trimmed in dark grey Alcantara. The backrests of the seats also receive a screen-printed decorative strip.

The dashboard is finished in Alcantara too, while the Elle logo is applied to the floor mats.

C3 Elle
The C3 Elle features a contrast roof design

All cars get 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, alongside tinted rear windows, a chrome surround for the digital instrument panel and a leather steering wheel.

There’s the choice of either a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and 82bhp, or a 109bhp version of the same engine hooked up to a six-speed auto transmission.

The new Citroen C3 Elle is available to order now with prices starting from £18,150 for the manual car and £20,760 for the automatic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier