Citroen continues partnership with Elle on new C3 special edition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Citoren has continued its collaboration with Elle through a new special-edition version of its C3 hatchback.

Called the C3 Elle, it’s the latest instalment in a partnership that started back in 2018 with the introduction of a special edition C3 that saw sales of over 9,000 worldwide.

The C3 Elle receives a two-tone exterior as standard with the choice of two roof colours available – white or black – which links to the shades in the Elle logo. Then, there are five body colours to choose from – Soft Sand, Polar White, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Perla Nera Black.

The C3 Elle’s interior features Alcantara trim

The C3 also wears Elle’s brand signature – ‘Since 1945 & forever’ – across a variety of panels, including the roof. Elle’s ribbon design in black and white is applied to a number of areas too.

Inside, there are Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats finished in a light grey fabric, while many cabin elements are trimmed in dark grey Alcantara. The backrests of the seats also receive a screen-printed decorative strip.

The dashboard is finished in Alcantara too, while the Elle logo is applied to the floor mats.

The C3 Elle features a contrast roof design

All cars get 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, alongside tinted rear windows, a chrome surround for the digital instrument panel and a leather steering wheel.

There’s the choice of either a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and 82bhp, or a 109bhp version of the same engine hooked up to a six-speed auto transmission.

The new Citroen C3 Elle is available to order now with prices starting from £18,150 for the manual car and £20,760 for the automatic.