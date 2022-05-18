Triumph Tiger range gains new colour options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Triumph Tiger range gains new colour options

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 2.05pm
The Tiger is Triumph’s core adventure bike
Hot on the heels of the new colour options for its Roadster and Rocket line-ups, Triumph has given the Tiger 900 and 850 Sport series motorcycles a range of new shades.

Responding to customer requests for new colours, Triumph has introduced ‘Caspian Blue and Matt Graphite’ for its Tiger 900 GT and 900 GT Pro models, alongside a ‘Sandstorm’ shade for its 900 Rally and 900 Rally Pro motorcycles. The new Sandstorm colour is applied to the fuel tank, beak and seat panel, with contrast matt jet black used on the tank end panel and radiator cowls.

All 900 models use a Euro5-specification 900cc in-line triple engine, bringing 94bhp and 87Nm of torque. The GT models are the more road-focused variants, while the Rally versions have been designed to tackle off-road terrain instead.

Triumph Tiger
The whole Tiger range receives new colour options

The Triumph 850 Sport gains a new Graphite and Baja Orange option, similar to that applied to the Speed Triple 1200 RS recently. The striking orange shade is applied to the front mudguard, beak, tank end panel and radiator cowls, while the contrast graphite grey colour is used on the fuel tank and seat panel. The 850 also uses an 888cc engine, but brings 84bhp instead, though torque is similar to that of the 900 at 82Nm.

Prices for the Triumph Tiger Sport start from £9,400, while the 900 range kicks off from £11,500 in GT specification, or £12,100 for the Rally variant.

