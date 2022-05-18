Triumph Tiger range gains new colour options

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hot on the heels of the new colour options for its Roadster and Rocket line-ups, Triumph has given the Tiger 900 and 850 Sport series motorcycles a range of new shades.

Responding to customer requests for new colours, Triumph has introduced ‘Caspian Blue and Matt Graphite’ for its Tiger 900 GT and 900 GT Pro models, alongside a ‘Sandstorm’ shade for its 900 Rally and 900 Rally Pro motorcycles. The new Sandstorm colour is applied to the fuel tank, beak and seat panel, with contrast matt jet black used on the tank end panel and radiator cowls.

All 900 models use a Euro5-specification 900cc in-line triple engine, bringing 94bhp and 87Nm of torque. The GT models are the more road-focused variants, while the Rally versions have been designed to tackle off-road terrain instead.

The whole Tiger range receives new colour options

The Triumph 850 Sport gains a new Graphite and Baja Orange option, similar to that applied to the Speed Triple 1200 RS recently. The striking orange shade is applied to the front mudguard, beak, tank end panel and radiator cowls, while the contrast graphite grey colour is used on the fuel tank and seat panel. The 850 also uses an 888cc engine, but brings 84bhp instead, though torque is similar to that of the 900 at 82Nm.

Prices for the Triumph Tiger Sport start from £9,400, while the 900 range kicks off from £11,500 in GT specification, or £12,100 for the Rally variant.