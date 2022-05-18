The Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute is a funky bespoke off-roader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute is a funky bespoke off-roader

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 4.33pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has created a one-off Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute to pay homage to the firm’s participation in the East African Rally half a century ago.

The one-off is also intended to preview the launch of the new Juke Hybrid, which was used as the starting point.

As a result, it uses the same petrol-electric powertrain, with the combustion engine making 93bhp and 148Nm of torque and the electric motor making 48bhp and 205Nm of torque. The car can run on one or the other, or both at the same time, cutting fuel consumption by about 20 per cent on the combined cycle.

Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute
(Nissan)

Exterior modifications were inspired by the legendary 240Z that won the East African Rally in 1971, the second successive year it had done so. That model had a 2.4-litre straight-six petrol engine making 207bhp.

To show off its rally pedigree, the special Juke Hybrid gets enlarged wheel arches to accommodate chunky off-road tyres, while additional lights are fitted to the bonnet and roof. The black bonnet and wheels are a visual nod to the ‘71 car, while vintage sponsor decals complete the look.

In order to make it more capable off-road, Nissan has fitted underbody plates as well as reinforced long-travel suspension.

Nissan Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute
(Nissan)

Inside, a tubular cage stiffens the bodyshell and offers more protection in case of an incident at speed, while the rear seats have been removed to provide more space for spare wheels. Four-point harnesses have been fitted up front for more safety.

Coralie Musy, vice-president of brand and customer experience at Nissan, said: “The Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute represents our optimism and daring mindset. We are currently preparing an exciting new chapter of Juke history in advance of the introduction of the new Juke Hybrid in the summer.

“It will offer the excitement and agility customers would expect of our iconic crossover, with both improved performance and efficiency. The Juke Hybrid Rally Tribute takes its playful character to a new level.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

