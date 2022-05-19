Classic car industry needs to attract ‘new demographic’ of fans to secure future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Classic car industry needs to attract ‘new demographic’ of fans to secure future

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.08am
The classic car industry could ‘risk’ decline if it fails to attract a new demographic of car fans, a new industry report suggests.

The Indicator Report, compiled by classic and collector car insurance provider Footman James, has been created to showcase the state of the classic car industry in the UK. It shows that ‘there’s work to be done’ in order to make the industry more inclusive, which would help to secure its growth and relevance.

The study of 2,943 UK residents shows that nearly half of Gen Z-aged respondents – i.e. those who will pass their test this decade or have done recently – would consider owning a classic car in the future.

However, for millennials – those aged between 26 and 41 – this falls to 35 per cent. That said, 51 per cent of this age group would consider joint ownership of a vehicle, something that is being explored as a way to get new people into the world of classics.

David Bond, managing director of Footman James, said: “Change is good for our community. In many ways, as this report highlights, we have changed and evolved as a classic car sector, using technology and communities in times of need. But, if we look around, it’s clear to see that our industry isn’t doing enough to change quickly enough, especially around the gender and age of enthusiasts.

“Speaking to our clients and indeed the public about classic and collector cars, as a community, we’re deemed as old school as our cars, and we must listen to this criticism and become more attractive, inclusive and welcoming to the new era of the classic vehicle community. After all, without change, we wouldn’t have grown the classic and enthusiast vehicle sector this far.”

The report suggests that a large goal for ‘growth, inclusivity and diversity’ should be female classic car fans. Though the study’s research shows that more women are owning classics than ever before, just nine per cent of Footman James’ clients are female. However, the study did show that 22 per cent of women would consider owning a classic car in the future.

