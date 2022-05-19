Renault Scenic reborn as a hydrogen-electric hybrid concept car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renault Scenic reborn as a hydrogen-electric hybrid concept car

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 10.52am
(Renault)
(Renault)

The Renault Scenic has been revived as a hydrogen-electric concept car, previewing an electric SUV that’s due in 2024.

The exterior of this show car is said to give a good idea of what to expect when the new model goes on sale, but everything else is designed to show off Renault’s vision for sustainable motoring in the future.

For example, while the production Scenic will run purely on electric power, this Scenic Vision concept has a unique hydrogen-electric hybrid powertrain.

Renault Scenic Vision
(Renault)

It uses a 211bhp electric motor that has been derived from the one used in the Megane E-Tech Electric. It uses no rare-earth elements, reducing its carbon footprint, while the 40kWh battery is recyclable and said to be lighter, smaller and costs less than an equivalent EV’s battery.

On top of this is a 20bhp hydrogen fuel cell, which can recharge the battery during long drives and extend the car’s range – a full tank and a full battery should offer almost 500 miles of driving, with the tank able to be filled in five minutes.

Although currently just a concept, Renault says the Scenic Vision’s platform is currently in the prototyping phase, hinting that a purpose-built hydrogen vehicle could come from the French firm in the future.

Recent studies have shown that the larger an EV’s battery is, the worse its carbon footprint is. Therefore, the advantage of the hydrogen-electric system is that the Scenic Vision can have a smaller battery and be driven on electric-only for shorter trips, then use the hydrogen for longer trips.

Renault Scenic Vision
(Renault)

The only emission from fuel cell vehicles is water, but the major downside currently is that the refuelling infrastructure is poor.

Renault Group is targeting carbon neutrality through its European operations by 2040, and worldwide by 2050. Part of achieving this is looking at how materials are sourced and what happens at the end of a vehicle’s life.

The Scenic Vision is made up of 70 per cent renewable and recycle materials, with 95 per cent said to be recyclable. For example, the steel, aluminium, carbon-fibre and plastics used on the exterior can all be recycled.

Meanwhile, the interior is made ‘responsibly’, with the foams, fabrics and stitching on the seats being made of the same materials to make them easier to recycle.

