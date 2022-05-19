Tesla opening its charging network to all cars could cause surge in EV ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Tesla opening its charging network to all cars could cause surge in EV ownership

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 1.21pm
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

Tesla’s announcement that it is opening its Supercharger network could have a big impact on demand for electric vehicles, according to a new survey.

The American EV giant has a wide range of electric vehicle chargers all over the UK, but until this week they had been exclusively for use by Tesla vehicles.

However, various locations have now opened up to allow charging by owners of third party vehicles. Tesla’s Supercharger network regularly comes out top in polls of EV owners for their speed and reliability.

Tesla Supercharger
(Tesla)

A survey of almost 1,500 people by EV website Electrifying.com found that 81 per cent of drivers would be more likely to switch to an EV if they could use Tesla’s Superchargers.

The chargers are commonly found at motorway service stations and other high-traffic areas, and can charge at speeds of between 120kW and 250kW, adding up to 60 miles of range in under five minutes.

Although the move could be seen as a negative for Tesla owners, who are used to chargers being empty most of the time, trials in Europe found allowing non-Tesla owners access did not increase wait times.

Ginny Buckley, founder and CEO of Electrifying.com, said: “”There will be a large number of electric car drivers who will be overjoyed that they will be able to use the Supercharger network at last. But it’s certain to be controversial among the fast-growing ranks of Tesla owners.

“The reliable, quick and plentiful chargers have been a major selling point but there are already complaints that the Superchargers are getting busier as sales of its cars have increased rapidly.

“If Tesla were to use the money generated from charging to fund an expansion of the network, this would help to alleviate charging anxiety that we know so many consumers have, whilst also enabling the Supercharger network to expand rapidly.”

Although charging is free or cheap for Tesla owners, non-Tesla owners will face higher pricing. Drivers can pay £10.99 per month to access a lower charging rate, but at 60p/kWh for non members it is more expensive than most public charging – for example fast charging on the Gridserve Electric Highway costs 45p/kWh.

