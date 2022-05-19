Bentley reveals Azure First Edition to celebrate launch of extended wheelbase Bentayga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bentley reveals Azure First Edition to celebrate launch of extended wheelbase Bentayga

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 3.11pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley has revealed a high-specification ‘Azure First Edition’ model to celebrate the launch of the extended wheelbase Bentayga SUV.

The model will only be on sale for the first 12 months of the EWB Bentayga’s production run and brings together various sought-after equipment packs.

The specification includes 22-inch alloy wheels and bright lower bumper grilles, while First Edition badging can be found across both the exterior and interior.

Bentley Bentayga EWB First Edition
(Bentley)

Upon entering the car, passengers are greeted by illuminated treadplates, while the upholstery has unique contrast stitching and embroidery. Other upgrades include quilted seats, mood lighting, heated steering wheel, and increased driver’s assistance aids.

Bentley Diamond Illumination is included as standard, which brings LED lights that shine in one of 30 user-controlled colours through tiny perforations in the leather trim.

The stereo has been upgraded to the Naim for Bentley unit, which brings 1,720 watts of power across 20 speakers. Meanwhile, the rear entertainment system allows passengers to stream content from their phones to a 10.1-inch screen fitted to the backs of the front seats.

Although this specification has been carefully chosen, buyers can still customise their EWB Bentayga through the extensive options list, which includes the extended paint range that offers over 60 paint choices.

Bentley Bentayga EWB First Edition
(Bentley)

Bentley launched the EWB Bentayga earlier this month, promising extra cabin space of up to 180mm. The British firm said that it put an emphasis on wellness and luxury for rear seat passengers, incorporating world-first car seat technology with auto climate control and advanced postural adjustment.

The automatic climate system can detect the occupant’s temperature as well as surface humidity, using this information to apply heating, cooling or both to keep an optimum temperature.

The postural adjustment system constantly measures pressure across the seat surface and makes micro-adjustments to the seating position and pressure points to improve comfort and reduce fatigue on long journeys.

