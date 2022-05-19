Bentley reveals Azure First Edition to celebrate launch of extended wheelbase Bentayga

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bentley has revealed a high-specification ‘Azure First Edition’ model to celebrate the launch of the extended wheelbase Bentayga SUV.

The model will only be on sale for the first 12 months of the EWB Bentayga’s production run and brings together various sought-after equipment packs.

The specification includes 22-inch alloy wheels and bright lower bumper grilles, while First Edition badging can be found across both the exterior and interior.

(Bentley)

Upon entering the car, passengers are greeted by illuminated treadplates, while the upholstery has unique contrast stitching and embroidery. Other upgrades include quilted seats, mood lighting, heated steering wheel, and increased driver’s assistance aids.

Bentley Diamond Illumination is included as standard, which brings LED lights that shine in one of 30 user-controlled colours through tiny perforations in the leather trim.

The stereo has been upgraded to the Naim for Bentley unit, which brings 1,720 watts of power across 20 speakers. Meanwhile, the rear entertainment system allows passengers to stream content from their phones to a 10.1-inch screen fitted to the backs of the front seats.

Although this specification has been carefully chosen, buyers can still customise their EWB Bentayga through the extensive options list, which includes the extended paint range that offers over 60 paint choices.

(Bentley)

Bentley launched the EWB Bentayga earlier this month, promising extra cabin space of up to 180mm. The British firm said that it put an emphasis on wellness and luxury for rear seat passengers, incorporating world-first car seat technology with auto climate control and advanced postural adjustment.

The automatic climate system can detect the occupant’s temperature as well as surface humidity, using this information to apply heating, cooling or both to keep an optimum temperature.

The postural adjustment system constantly measures pressure across the seat surface and makes micro-adjustments to the seating position and pressure points to improve comfort and reduce fatigue on long journeys.