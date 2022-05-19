SsangYong reveals its new SUV will be called Torres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SsangYong reveals its new SUV will be called Torres

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.17pm
(SsangYong)
(SsangYong)

SsangYong has released teaser images for its rugged new SUV, as well as confirming it will be called Torres.

It will be the first model to get the South Korean firm’s new design philosophy, which is called ‘Powered by Toughness’.

The brand has bold ambitions to ‘increase its market share by developing a new segment’, with the Torres getting a rugged appearance while maintaining its road car characteristics.

Its name comes from the spectacular views of Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia. UNESCO designated the park as a World Biosphere Reserve in 1978 and it is best known for its mountains, glaciers, lakes, and rivers.

SsangYong Torres
(SsangYong)

As such it worked well with SsangYong’s goal of pitching the Torres as embodying ‘a sense of adventure, challenge, and escapism’.

In the teaser images, the Torres has a narrow front grille flanked by slim headlights that likely use LED technology. These are complemented by bright fog lights fitted within vertical slats below, as well as a spotlight bar fitted to the roof.

There also appear to be bash plates, a towing hook and chunky off-road tyres, demonstrating its go-anywhere capabilities.

Another image shows the rear end, with vertical LED lights, a side-hinged boot door and chunky lower bumpers. The image also shows a side-mounted plate with a lamp placed on it, illuminating a camping scene.

SsangYong Torres
(SsangYong)

The final image shows the Torres’s profile, with flared arches for the off-road tyres, a high waistline and a silver body panel behind the rear door that works its way up onto the roof.

A spokesperson for SsangYong commented that adding a medium-sized SUV to its line-up ‘will create an additional segment in the market and will open up new opportunities for us, especially as we further develop the product offering and continue to add value and originality’.

The SsangYong Torres is set to go on sale next month, with an electric version will be introduced in late 2023.

