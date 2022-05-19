Audi models gain Apple Music integration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Audi models will be available with Apple Music fully integrated into their infotainment systems.

Included in ‘nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe’, the announcement will allow users to access the music streaming service seamlessly through their vehicle infotainment, giving them access to 90 million songs and hundreds of new playlists.

Users will require an active Apple Music subscription, but once this is activated in the car it can be used separately from a smartphone, with no Bluetooth or USB connection required.

Apple Music can be accessed through the main infotainment

Christiane Zorn, head of product marketing at Audi, said: “Integrating Apple Music into the audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple.

“For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalised listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalisation of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space”.

In addition, the integration will also be added to cars already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update, meaning that it’s not only factory-fresh vehicles that will benefit from the addition.

Audi is adding @AppleMusic to a wide range of models, giving subscribers access to over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists. Available for 2022 models and via over-the-air updates for cars already on the road. Read on https://t.co/Z1saryEoSI pic.twitter.com/vU2DlssaGz — Audi UK Press Office (@AudiUKPress) May 19, 2022

Customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. A verification code will then be sent to their phone, which is then used to unlock the service.

Audi vehicles also come with Apple CarPlay which can be used either wirelessly or through a USB cable, allowing them to mirror their smartphone display onto the car’s screen.