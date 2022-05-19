Audi models gain Apple Music integration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Audi models gain Apple Music integration

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 4.37pm
Apple Music has thousands of songs available
New Audi models will be available with Apple Music fully integrated into their infotainment systems.

Included in ‘nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe’, the announcement will allow users to access the music streaming service seamlessly through their vehicle infotainment, giving them access to 90 million songs and hundreds of new playlists.

Users will require an active Apple Music subscription, but once this is activated in the car it can be used separately from a smartphone, with no Bluetooth or USB connection required.

Audi Apple Music
Apple Music can be accessed through the main infotainment

Christiane Zorn, head of product marketing at Audi, said: “Integrating Apple Music into the audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple.

“For our customers, it means that we are offering them direct access to their own personalised listening experience. This is our understanding of a premium digital in-car experience. At Audi we are systematically driving the digitalisation of the vehicle and we are convinced that the interior is increasingly developing into a third living space”.

In addition, the integration will also be added to cars already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update, meaning that it’s not only factory-fresh vehicles that will benefit from the addition.

Customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. A verification code will then be sent to their phone, which is then used to unlock the service.

Audi vehicles also come with Apple CarPlay which can be used either wirelessly or through a USB cable, allowing them to mirror their smartphone display onto the car’s screen.

