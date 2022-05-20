1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupe sells for record £114.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupe sells for record £114.5m

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 1.05pm
(Kidston Motor Cars)
(Kidston Motor Cars)

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupe has set a new record for the purchase of a car, with all proceeds going to charity.

The winning bid of €135 million (£114.5m) smashed the previous record, which is believed to stand at $78m (£62.5m) for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, set in 2018.

The Mercedes-Benz was bought by car dealer and expert Simon Kidston on behalf of an unnamed client at a secret, invite-only event hosted by the German car maker.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupe
(Kidston Motor Cars)

Said to be the ‘Mona Lisa of car racing’ because of its rarity, the 300 SLR Coupe is one of just two models, with both having been retained by Mercedes from new.

It uses a 302bhp 3.0-litre straight-eight-cylinder engine and is based on the open-top model that dominated the 1955 World Sportscar Championship. This version was adapted with a closed cockpit for endurance competition.

Although neither of the Coupe models were raced, they were used in practice sessions. In testing, it was found to go from 0-60mph in 6.9 second and have a top speed of 176mph.

Writing in Autocar magazine in January 1957, motoring journalist Gordon Wilkins said: “To have driven it has eclipsed all previous experiences in 20 years of test driving on the world’s finest cars, and I do not expect to find its match for a long time to come.”

Commenting on the record transaction, Kidston said: “If you had asked classic car experts and top collectors over the past half a century to name the most desirable car in the world, there’s a good chance that they would have come up with the same model: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR.

“It’s a combination of exotic engineering, all-conquering racing history, the power of the three-pointed star on its nose and the fact that one had never, ever been sold. Many collectors had tried, all had failed.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupe
(Kidston Motor Cars)

“For everyone involved, and especially the new owner whom we represented, this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy the Mona Lisa of cars.”

All £114.5m will be donated to a charitable fund for young people, which is being set up by Mercedes-Benz.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier