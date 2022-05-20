Tesla Model X buyers facing two-year wait for delivery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Tesla Model X buyers facing two-year wait for delivery

By Press Association
May 20 2022, 4.01pm
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

Tesla revealed a refreshed version of the Model X SUV last year, but buyers are facing massive delays as the American firm struggles to ramp up production.

Taking to Twitter, various users have complained that their delivery estimates have been pushed back, with the worst-affected looking at April 2023. For some, this would mean a wait of more than two years from the time they placed their order.

Although deliveries began in October 2021, and the firm has continued to deliver cars since then, it has struggled to meet demand.

Electric vehicle news site InsideEVs.com reports that some customers have seen their delivery window change ‘at least eight times’.

Tesla is usually transparent with its expected delivery dates on its website. If ordering today (May 20), UK buyers are looking at November 2022 or March 2023 at the latest depending on which Model 3 they buy, while the Model Y Long Range says October 2022 and the Performance version simply states ‘late 2022’.

However, those looking to buy a Model X are able to place an order with a refundable £100 deposit, but no delivery estimates are given.

In February, Elon Musk responded to complaints from prospective customers, who had already raised concerns about the ‘lack of communication’ about Model X delays.

Tesla Model X
(Tesla)

Taking to Twitter, the South African entrepreneur wrote: “We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp and still haven’t fully recovered. Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand!”

In response to a question about when these issues might be resolved, he simply noted that the Model X was ‘extremely difficult to build’ and the ‘most complex passenger car ever’.

Production issues have plagued the Model X, which faced heavy delays upon its introduction due to issues with the complicated ‘falcon doors’.

However, Tesla has weathered the semiconductor chip crisis that has plagued the car industry over the past year better than most. For example, in March, the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the two best-selling cars in the UK.

