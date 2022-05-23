RAC introduces faster charges for empty EVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAC introduces faster charges for empty EVs

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 9.38am
(RAC)
(RAC)

The RAC has begun rolling out faster mobile electric vehicle chargers on its recovery vehicles.

The breakdown service introduced the engine-powered emergency chargers three years ago. If an EV runs out of battery, they can be topped up enough to get them home or to the nearest fast charger.

However, this was always a very slow practice, as the chargers were rated at 3.5kW, which is not much faster than a three-pin plug.

Now, the RAC is introducing 5kW chargers, which it says are capable of adding 10 miles of range in about half an hour. Although this is still far from ideal, it will reduce the time it takes for EV owners to get back on the road.

Called EV Boost, the service is said to be on track to be fitted to 200 RAC vans by the end of the year, which represents around a fifth of the company’s fleet. Of these, up to 130 should have the 5kW chargers.

The advantage of the on-board charger is that it reduces the need for recovery vans to carry big, heavy batteries that need to be recharged after use, or having to put a vehicle on a recovery truck to carry it to a nearby charger.

RAC chief operations director Paul Coulton said: “Having been the first breakdown company to come up with a practical and efficient solution to giving an emergency charge to a flat EV and being the only roadside assistance company in the UK that can use this pioneering British-designed technology, we’re really excited to be speeding up the charger to 5kW so we can save members even more time.”

Coulton added that the firm has put an electric Renault Zoe van into service, but says there is not currently an EV that has the capability to replace its fleet of diesel models, adding: “Even though we’re using a diesel van to recharge an electric car, we’re confident it’s faster, more efficient and better for the planet than having to send a big flatbed recovery vehicle or a van full of batteries.”

While the 5kW charger has just been introduced, Coulton also noted that the RAC is working with UK-based Original ADS on upgrading this to 7.5kW at some point in the future.

