Home Lifestyle Motoring

Rolls-Royce has revealed the second coachbuilt Boat Tail

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 10.48am
(Rolls-Royce)
(Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has revealed the second example of its coachbuilt Boat Tail series.

This example was commissioned by someone working in the pearl industry, with a selection of pearl shells from the owner’s collection providing inspiration for the exterior paint job.

The luxury car firm describes it as ‘one of the most complex Bespoke finishes ever created by Rolls-Royce’, with a combination of oyster and soft rose with large white and bronze flakes adding a pearlescent quality that changes under different light.

A contrasting cognac colour is used for the bonnet, while the lower sills have a rose gold weave within the material’s thread.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail 2
(Rolls-Royce)

At the rear, the unique butterfly opening has a Royal Walnut veneer with rose gold-plated pinstripes. This wood was chosen as it will age over time to match the cognac-coloured bonnet.

Inside, there is a similar theme, with cognac and oyster colours used throughout, with the same wood veneer and a pearlescent leather upholstery.

The timepiece in the centre of the dashboard is made from mother-of-pearl, chosen and supplied by the client from their collection. The same material is used for the switches and instrument dials as a nod to the family heritage.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail 2
(Rolls-Royce)

Alex Innes, head of coachbuild design at Rolls-Royce, said: “Boat Tail is a step-change in ingenuity and creative liberty. Building a motor car by hand offers a new realm of exploration and possibility: we can accomplish things and resolve challenges that normal industrialised methods would prohibit.

“This is the tale of two worlds: a modern motor car of contemporary design, made possible by historical techniques and time-honoured craft. It is truly, one-of-a-kind.”

The first Boat Tail was revealed in May 2021 to promote the return of the firm’s bespoke coachbuilding service. This example debuted the rear hatch, which contains a luxury picnic set, complete with chairs and an umbrella.

It is believed these specially commissioned Boat Tail models cost around £20 million each.

